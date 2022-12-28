Expand / Collapse search
Wegmans recalls three items for salmonella

Recalled Wegmans supermarket products include micro greens, cat grass

Wegmans issued a voluntary recall of its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass due to potential contamination with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week.

The items include the 1.75-ounce Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, the five-ounce Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass.

The affected use-by dates for the micro greens include Dec. 17 and 24, the date for the kale, spinach and sweet pea leaves is Dec. 20 and the "sold since" date for the cat grass is Oct. 25. 

The products were sold at various Wegmans supermarket stores across New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

A couple in a Pennsylvania Wegmans supermarket parking lot

A couple is seen at the parking lot of a Wegmans supermarket in November. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier," the FDA said in a notice. "This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall."

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall on its Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves (U.S. Food and Drug Administration / Fox News)

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert the customers who purchased the food using Shoppers Club cards.

Those who made the purchases should return the products to the service desk for a full refund.

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall on its Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass (U.S. Food and Drug Administration / Fox News)

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. 

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall on the Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens (U.S. Food and Drug Administration / Fox News)

Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

In rare cases, infection can lead to the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses – like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.