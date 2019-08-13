Brick-and-mortar retail is 'having a moment:' Shopify COO

Though retail has shifted online and more recently mobile, Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein argues having a brick-and-mortar presence is still a necessity for retailers.

“We think brick-and-mortar retail is actually also having a moment right now. Most people associate Shopify with ecommerce, we have 800,000 online stores on our platform. We also have 100,000 brick-and-mortar stores that we power,” Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein told the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

According to Finkelstein, along with online sales and having engaging social media, physical stores are still a key way for retailers to connect with consumers.

“Physical retail is actually a really great way to get people to engage with your brand, get consumers to engage with your brand in a physical way,” said Finkelstein.

Because of this Finkelstein says even online retailers are expanding to brick-and-mortar.

“This new retail revolution is retail everywhere and the brands that will be most successful will be able to sell everywhere, which is why that’s what Shopify is focused on.”