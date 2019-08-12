Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is getting into the subscription game for the first time -- and it’s all for the kids.

Starting Monday, parents will be able to sign their children up for a sneaker subscription service from the retailer called the Nike Adventure Club.

There are more than 100 styles of Nike and Converse shoes available for children ages 2 to 10 years old, according to the company.

Parents will be able to pick from three subscription levels: Four pairs a year, six pairs a year or 12 pairs a year. Those plans are $20 a month, $30 a month or $50 a month respectively, according to the website.

Boxes will also include guides and challenges to inspire kids to be more active, according to the company.

“In providing footwear, we’re always trying to answer, ‘What do kids want?’” Dominique Shortell, director of product experience and retention for Nike Adventure Club, said in a statement. “But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?' We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them."

According to the website, the subscription service comes with free size and style exchanges within seven days.

And even though kids can keep their shoes, the company will also hold two shoe drives each year, where families can send back worn-out shoes to be recycled by the Nike Grind program or refurbished and donated to kids in need, the website says.

“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” Dave Cobban, vice president of the Nike Adventure Club, said in a statement. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

As of Monday, the service already has a waitlist, which “ensures we can meet that goal every time a new member joins,” the company said.

Nike has reportedly already been quietly testing the subscription service under the name “Easy Kicks” for the last two years, according to CNBC. The outlet reported that about 10,000 members had joined that service.