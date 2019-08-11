Nike collaborates with Nickelodeon, Kyrie Irving on SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers

Nike, Nickelodeon and Brooklyn Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving have teamed up for a SpongeBob SquarePants line of basketball sneakers.

Nike presents the Kyrie X Spongebob Collection.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the beloved show, the Australian-born basketball star and Nickelodeon, along with Nike, have designed adult and children’s sneakers, inspired by each of the main characters – Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs.

Nike presents Spongebob-inspired character sneakers.

Nike’s website pays homage to the cartoon and 1990s pop culture icon celebrating the markedly optimistic sea sponge and notes the collaboration between the show and the 90s-born basketball star fit perfectly.

“Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob SquarePants. Who has unmatched handles and loves 90s TV? Kyrie Irving,” Nike said in a statement. “SpongeBob SquarePants collection celebrates Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable shows and cultural phenomenon bringing Bikini Bottom to the basketball court…and beyond!”

Toddler sneakers start at $55, children’s sneakers start at $80, "big kid’s" sneakers start at $110 and adult sneakers are priced at $130 – all are currently sold out.

The Kyrie x SpongeBob Collection is available online.

Nike’s collaborations have excited pop culture fans and sneakerheads alike with their recent release of the Nike x Stranger Things “Hawkins High Collection” and collabs with artists like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.