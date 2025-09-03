Shein launches probe after Luigi Mangione likeness appears modeling shirt on company's website: report

Budget fast-fashion retailer Shein has reportedly opened an investigation after an image on the company's website appeared to feature the likeness of accused killer Luigi Mangione modeling a shirt.

The picture — which appeared to show the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — was displayed on Shein's website until it was removed "immediately upon discovery," BBC News reported, citing Shein.

In the image, an image that looked exactly like Mangione, appeared to model a white shirt that was on sale for less than $10, according to BBC News.

The image of Mangione was uploaded by a third-party vendor, Shein told BBC News.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies," Shein told BBC News.

It is not yet clear how the picture was created, which vendor was selling it on Shein's website or how long it was used, according to BBC News.

In April, Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal charges after he allegedly assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Mangione was charged with stalking and murdering Thompson as well as using electronic communications, interstate travel and a firearm when he allegedly killed the healthcare insurance CEO on Dec. 4, 2024.

Shein did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.