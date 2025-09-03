Expand / Collapse search
Shein launches probe after Luigi Mangione likeness appears modeling shirt on company's website: report

Fast-fashion retailer said it removed the photo 'immediately upon discovery'

Budget fast-fashion retailer Shein has reportedly opened an investigation after an image on the company's website appeared to feature the likeness of accused killer Luigi Mangione modeling a shirt.

The picture — which appeared to show the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — was displayed on Shein's website until it was removed "immediately upon discovery," BBC News reported, citing Shein.

LUIGI MANGIONE WASN'T A UNITEDHEALTHCARE MEMBER, MAY HAVE TARGETED COMPANY BECAUSE OF SIZE AND INFLUENCE: NYPD

In the image, an image that looked exactly like Mangione, appeared to model a white shirt that was on sale for less than $10, according to BBC News.

Luigi Mangione escorted into court room

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing on December 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The image of Mangione was uploaded by a third-party vendor, Shein told BBC News.

SHEIN DRASTICALLY RAISES PRICES IN RESPONSE TO TARIFFS: REPORT

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies," Shein told BBC News.

Shein app

Shein is displayed on a phone screen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is not yet clear how the picture was created, which vendor was selling it on Shein's website or how long it was used, according to BBC News.

PRESSURE FROM SHEIN, TEMU ACCELERATE RETAIL CLOSURES

In April, Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal charges after he allegedly assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD  / FOXBusiness)

Mangione was charged with stalking and murdering Thompson as well as using electronic communications, interstate travel and a firearm when he allegedly killed the healthcare insurance CEO on Dec. 4, 2024.

Shein did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.