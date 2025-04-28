Shein drastically raises prices in response to tariffs: report

Shein has implemented price hikes for U.S. customers in response to U.S. tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

The e-commerce company, which was founded in China, rolled out U.S. price increases on a broad range of items starting Friday, Bloomberg reported .

The higher prices hit items in several categories, including women’s clothing, home and kitchen, toys, and beauty and health, among others, according to the outlet.

For instance, among the top 100 women’s clothing items, the average U.S. price saw a jump of 8%, per Bloomberg. Health and beauty products, meanwhile, reportedly experienced a 51% boost in average price for American consumers.

Some specific items posted triple-digit-percentage hikes in U.S. prices, such as a 10-piece kitchen towel set going up 377% and a meat shredding tool climbing 152%, the outlet reported.

FOX Business reached out to Shein for comment.

Shein’s move to lift U.S. prices comes as the company and others are staring down the rapidly approaching elimination of the U.S. federal government’s duty-free "de minimis" treatment of goods valued below $800 imported from China and Hong Kong.

The e-commerce company had warned earlier in the month that U.S. consumers would see prices climb.

"Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up," Shein said on its website earlier in April. "To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25, 2025."

Through an April 2 executive order, Trump seeks to get rid of "de minimis" exemptions for China and Hong Kong. He subsequently made amendments to the order, ultimately making goods worth less than $800 imported from them subject to a duty rate of 120% or a per-item charge that will start at $100 before rising to $200 a month after the measure goes into effect.

The "de minimis" exemptions for China and Hong Kong are scheduled to go away May 2.

Trade relations between the U.S. and China have been tense in recent months amid Trump putting in place tariffs on goods imported from the world’s second-largest economy.

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUMP'S TARIFFS REVEAL ‘EXTREME EGOISM’ AS HE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST PROTECTIONISM

He most recently upped levies on goods coming from China to 145%. China, responding to that move, has since lifted its own tariffs on the U.S. to 125%.