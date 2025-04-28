Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Retail
Published

Shein drastically raises prices in response to tariffs: report

The higher prices reportedly hit items in categories including women’s clothing, home and kitchen, toys, and beauty and health

close
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang says China realizes they need to 'take the temperature down' amid trade negotiations on 'The Evening Edit.' video

China is folding, they realize they need US products, Gordon Chang says

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang says China realizes they need to 'take the temperature down' amid trade negotiations on 'The Evening Edit.'

Shein has implemented price hikes for U.S. customers in response to U.S. tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

The e-commerce company, which was founded in China, rolled out U.S. price increases on a broad range of items starting Friday, Bloomberg reported

The higher prices hit items in several categories, including women’s clothing, home and kitchen, toys, and beauty and health, among others, according to the outlet.

Shein app

Shein on App Store displayed on a phone screen and Shein website displayed on a screen. Their cofounders made Forbes list of 2024 new billionaires.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For instance, among the top 100 women’s clothing items, the average U.S. price saw a jump of 8%, per Bloomberg. Health and beauty products, meanwhile, reportedly experienced a 51% boost in average price for American consumers. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some specific items posted triple-digit-percentage hikes in U.S. prices, such as a 10-piece kitchen towel set going up 377% and a meat shredding tool climbing 152%, the outlet reported. 

FOX Business reached out to Shein for comment.

Shein’s move to lift U.S. prices comes as the company and others are staring down the rapidly approaching elimination of the U.S. federal government’s duty-free "de minimis" treatment of goods valued below $800 imported from China and Hong Kong. 

The e-commerce company had warned earlier in the month that U.S. consumers would see prices climb.

"Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up," Shein said on its website earlier in April. "To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25, 2025." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Through an April 2 executive order, Trump seeks to get rid of "de minimis" exemptions for China and Hong Kong. He subsequently made amendments to the order, ultimately making goods worth less than $800 imported from them subject to a duty rate of 120% or a per-item charge that will start at $100 before rising to $200 a month after the measure goes into effect. 

President Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office at the White House on April 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The "de minimis" exemptions for China and Hong Kong are scheduled to go away May 2.

Trade relations between the U.S. and China have been tense in recent months amid Trump putting in place tariffs on goods imported from the world’s second-largest economy.

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUMP'S TARIFFS REVEAL ‘EXTREME EGOISM’ AS HE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST PROTECTIONISM

He most recently upped levies on goods coming from China to 145%. China, responding to that move, has since lifted its own tariffs on the U.S. to 125%. 