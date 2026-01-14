45 sickened with salmonella in connection with recall of Super Greens diet supplement powder

At least 45 people in more than 20 states have been infected with salmonella food poisoning linked to the Super Greens brand of diet supplement powder, according to the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Superfoods Inc., which makes Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday at the recommendation of the FDA. The company recalled its original and wild berry flavors that have expiration dates of August 2026 to January 2028.

Customers are urged not to eat the product and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The CDC said 45 people across 21 states have been infected with salmonella linked to the recall, with 12 hospitalizations. The illnesses tied to the supplement were reported from Aug. 22 to Dec. 30.

The states with cases of illness are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

No deaths have been reported thus far in connection with the product.

The supplement was sold nationwide, primarily online at the Live it Up company website and other websites, including Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning typically begin within hours or days of eating a contaminated food product and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, although infections can be serious in children under five, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said it is conducting a "traceback investigation of products ill people reported consuming before becoming ill and is working with state partners to sample products of concern."

Additional products could be contaminated, according to the agency.