FDA expands chocolate recall to 8 products nationwide over salmonella fears

A nationwide recall of Spring & Mulberry date-sweetened chocolate has expanded to eight products over fears of salmonella contamination, up from just one product initially recalled Monday.

Thursday’s update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affects the majority of the company’s chocolate products known for being sweetened exclusively with dates.

While the recall initially affected Spring & Mulberry’s Mint Leaf flavor, it now also includes Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date and Pure Dark Minis.

"Because salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently, we are now expanding the recall beyond Mint Leaf in consultation with the FDA to include additional production lots made during the same time period on the same equipment," the Raleigh, North Carolina–based company said.

According to the announcement, the affected products were sold nationwide, both online and at select retail stores, starting Sept. 15, 2025.

The affected lot numbers, which are printed on both the box and inner wrapper, include 025258, 025259, 025260, 025283, 025255, 025275, 025281, 025337, 025345, 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, 025343 and 025273.

All other lot codes are unaffected by this recall, the company noted in the announcement.

No confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was first noted when routine testing of a finished product reportedly came back positive for salmonella.

"Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately," Spring & Mulberry said in the announcement.

Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code, the announcement noted.

Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals and others with weakened immune systems," federal officials said.

Healthy individuals infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, potentially causing arterial infections, endocarditis or arthritis.