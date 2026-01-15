Recall expands to nearly 1M Frigidaire minifridges sold at Target over fire hazards

A recall of Frigidaire-branded minifridges has been expanded to 964,000 units after multiple reports of the product catching fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Canada-based Curtis International initially recalled 634,000 minifridges last summer, but added 330,000 of another model to the alert on Thursday.

The recalled minifridges have electrical components that can short circuit and ignite the plastic used to make the product, presenting fire and burn hazards.

The expanded recall now covers Frigidaire minifridges with the model number EFMIS121.

The impacted items were sold exclusively at Target's stores and website in the U.S. from January 2020 through October 2023 for around $30. There have been at least six reports of these minifridges catching fire, resulting in property damages.

The minifridges recalled last year had model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175, with 26 incidents that included the products overheating, melting or catching fire reported at the time, and two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries. Property damages linked to these units totaled more than $700,000.

Last year's recall affected minifridges sold at numerous retailers, including Walmart and Amazon.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and request a refund.

The commission said consumers "should unplug and cut the power cord and write 'Recall' using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations."