Publix backtracks on open carry after allowing guns in Florida stores

Publix has quietly made changes to a policy that allowed customers to openly carry guns inside its Florida grocery stores.

The Florida-based chain, which operates more than 1,400 locations across the Southeast, now says on its website it "kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores."

The change comes months after Publix said it would permit open carry in its hundreds of locations across the Sunshine State after a state appeals court ruling that struck down the state’s ban as unconstitutional.

GROCERY STORE EDGES OUT PUBLIX AS AMERICA'S FAVORITE

"As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms," a spokesperson for Publix previously told FOX Business, adding the company "follows all federal, state and local laws."

At the time, Publix was one of only a few grocery chains willing to allow customers to openly carry guns.

Other major retailers — including Walmart, Target, Costco, Winn-Dixie and Sam’s Club — had already asked customers not to bring guns into their stores, according to WESH 2.

MAJOR GROCERY STORE CHAIN OPENING NEW LOCATIONS IN 5 STATES THIS MONTH

Private businesses, including grocery stores, remain entitled to bar weapons.

Additionally, certain locations such as courthouses, schools and government facilities are classified as prohibited places for carrying open or concealed guns.

"Any person carrying a firearm who violates the private property owner’s warning to depart will be committing armed trespass, a third-degree felony," a guidance memorandum from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to Florida law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities said.

FLORIDA GROCERY STORE CHAIN ALLOWS OPEN CARRY IN STORES

Signs reflecting Publix’s updated stance have also begun appearing at some store locations, according to the Miami Herald.

No major incidents were reported while the policy allowing open carry was in place. However, the shift follows a recent accidental gun discharge at a Miramar store, which prompted a police response and safety sweep, the Miami Herald reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Publix for comment.

FOX Business' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.