Florida grocery store chain allows open carry in stores

The largest grocery store chain in Florida is now allowing open carry of firearms in its hundreds of locations across the Sunshine State.

Publix – which has 882 stores in Florida according to its website – began allowing the practice in recent weeks, according to local reports.

"As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms," a spokesperson for Publix told FOX Business, adding that the company "follows all federal, state and local laws." Open carry became permitted after a Florida appeals court ruled that the state's ban of open carry was unconstitutional.

Private businesses like grocery stores, and private property owners, remain entitled to bar weapons. Additionally, certain locations such as courthouses, schools and government facilities are classified as prohibited places for carrying open or concealed firearms.

"Any person carrying a firearm who violates the private property owner’s warning to depart will be committing armed trespass, a third-degree felony," a guidance memorandum from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to Florida law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities said.

To that end, one of Publix's main competitors says its policy against bringing firearms inside remains unchanged.

"Our priority is creating a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all customers and associates," a spokesperson for Winn-Dixie told FOX Business via email. "We respectfully ask customers to secure firearms safely before entering, and we appreciate the continued cooperation that helps us maintain an environment where everyone feels comfortable."