Food and Drinks
Published

Major grocery store chain opening new locations in 5 states this month

Florida-based Publix operates over 1,400 stores across Southeast

Grocery prices spike to highest in three years

Jack Otter leads a 'Barron's Roundtable' panel discussion on Fed cuts, grocery prices, AI, Oracle's price spike and how Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting the markets.

Grocery chain Publix will open two new locations in as many states on Wednesday.

The new stores are located in Braselton, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Both locations will have pharmacy services, Publix said.

Including Wednesday’s locations, the Lakeland, Florida-based company opened six stores across five states in September. The company will also open locations this month in Florida and North Carolina.

Shoppers at a Publix grocery store in Georgia.

Customers shop at a Publix grocery store in Athens, Georgia. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As of Sept. 17, Publix has 1,418 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to its website.

The company also announced new stores in July and August.

Other U.S. grocery chains previously announced plans to open new stores this year. Wegmans opened three stores – the most recent in Connecticut on July 23 – and has plans to launch three other locations in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Wegmans

Customers shop at a Wegmans grocery store in New York City. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trader Joe’s in September announced that it will open eight stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Washington state.

A Trader Joe's location in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

And discount grocer Aldi said on its website that as of Sept. 17, it has plans to open stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

Aldi

An Aldi logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens, Ohio.  (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Here are the Publix locations that are opening in September:

  • 2435 S Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, Florida – Sept. 25
  • 1542 S Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables, Florida – Sept. 25
  • 7933 Providence Rd. Charlotte, North Carolina – Sept. 20
  • 1311 Fork Shoals Rd., Greenville, South Carolina – Sept. 17
  • 1060 Braselton Village Pkwy. Braselton, Georgia – Sept. 17
  • 1021 Jim Warren Pkwy., Spring Hill, Tennessee – Sept. 13
  • 6900 Daniels Pkwy,. Ste. 19, Fort Myers, Florida – Sept. 11
  • 150 Flat Rock Rd., Louisville, Kentucky – Sept. 6
  • 10005 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky – Sept. 3