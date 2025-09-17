Major grocery store chain opening new locations in 5 states this month

Grocery chain Publix will open two new locations in as many states on Wednesday.

The new stores are located in Braselton, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Both locations will have pharmacy services, Publix said.

Including Wednesday’s locations, the Lakeland, Florida-based company opened six stores across five states in September. The company will also open locations this month in Florida and North Carolina.

As of Sept. 17, Publix has 1,418 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to its website.

The company also announced new stores in July and August.

Other U.S. grocery chains previously announced plans to open new stores this year. Wegmans opened three stores – the most recent in Connecticut on July 23 – and has plans to launch three other locations in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Trader Joe’s in September announced that it will open eight stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Washington state.

And discount grocer Aldi said on its website that as of Sept. 17, it has plans to open stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

Here are the Publix locations that are opening in September: