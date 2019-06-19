Popeyes celebrates Zion Williamson's pending draft to NBA with $75 'Wingspan Box'

Popeyes is ready for Thursday’s NBA draft and is celebrating the New Orleans Pelicans’ anticipated first-round pick Zion Williamson with a $75 “Wingspan Box.”

The fast food giant announced the launch of the 6-foot 10-inch box of food which will include 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits and 11 servings of fries along with all the dipping sauces needed. The box will be available at only one restaurant location -- the Popeyes on Canal Street in New Orleans on Thursday for $74.69. The box appears to be inspired by the Duke University basketball sensation's wingspan, which is 82 inches, the New Orleans Advocate pointed out.

Popeyes is celebrating college basketball wonder Zion Williamson with a $75 “Wingspan Box” ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft. (Popeyes )

"There’s been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their #1 draft pick," the company said in a press release, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

There has been much speculation that the Pelicans, who have the draft's first pick, will choose Williamson during the Thursday event at the New York’s Barclays Center. The Pelicans even posted a compilation of Williamson's Duke highlights on their official website.

Restaurant Brands International Inc, the owner of Burger King, acquired Popeyes in a $1.8 billion cash deal in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.