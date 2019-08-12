Chick-fil-A adds a cheesy comfort food to its menu

Chick-fil-A made its first permanent addition to its menu in three years Monday when it added mac and cheese as an option for diners across the country.

The mac and cheese will be baked daily in each restaurant. It features a blend of cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of menu and packaging, said they believe the mac and cheese is “the perfect pairing” with the restaurant’s chicken options, or on its own.

“Mac and cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” she said.

The addition came after a five-market test the company said its new mac and cheese passed “with flying colors.”

It wasn’t the first time Chick-fil-A has looked at adding mac and cheese. In 2017, it was available as a side option when the chain tested family-style meals in three cities.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy,” Norris said. “I am excited it will be available for all our guests across the country starting today.”

Chick-fil-A macaroni and cheese (Photo provided by Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A has been growing rapidly. Earlier this summer, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Chick-fil-A as the third-largest chain in the U.S. by sales. It spiked up from seventh place last year amid a 16 percent sales growth.

