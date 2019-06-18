Planters selling Mr. Peanuts ‘Crunch Force 1’ sneakers

article

Planters Peanuts is taking a bite out of the footwear industry, offering up Mr. Peanut-inspired sneakers.

The company unveiled the limited-edition “Crunch Force 1” sneakers on Tuesday, which feature a blue, yellow and black design, as well as Mr. Peanut’s face on the tongue and a peanut-collage insole.

Planters is selling the $170 pair on CrunchForce1.com until Friday evening “while supplies last,” the website said.

“Mr. Peanut always has your back, in snacking and in life,” the description read. “For any #CrunchTime moment thrown your way, he’s created the Crunch Force 1 sneakers.”

The well-known character’s Twitter account commemorated the occasion, tweeting that Mr. Peanut was “finally” releasing his “first limited edition sneaker” after more than a century.

The account also shared a brief clip of Mr. Peanut – who typically dons a more formal attire including a top hat and monocle – rocking his new sneaks.

“I’ve traded in my spats for sneakers!” the caption said.