Hershey CEO says CBD trend is being 'evaluated'

Hershey Company CEO Michele Buck said Tuesday the company is monitoring the Cannabidiol or CBD trend but at the moment there are no plans to implement it in its products.

Continue Reading Below

When asked if the 125-year-old company will put CBD in chocolates, Buck said Hershey was “evaluating any consumer trends.”

“It is a huge trend, so we’re evaluating it but have no plans at this point in time,” Buck told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “And frankly there is some work to do from a regulatory perspective. Currently, it is not legal to ship interstate a food product that has CBD.”

When asked if there will be a CBD Hershey Kiss, Buck said “not today.”

“We’ll continue to monitor it and evaluate that trend in the food business,” she continued.

Advertisement

CBD is emerging as a promising remedy to help treat many common conditions like pain, insomnia and anxiety. CBD comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, which is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3 percent THC, the compound that causes marijuana's mind-altering effect.

The Federal Drug Administration held its first hearing on the safety of CBD products in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Some companies, like PepsiCo and Coca Cola, have said they would continue to look into CBD while businesses such as Kroger, CVS, GNC and Walgreens have announced plans to sell CBD-infused products at some of their stores.

Fox Business' Henry Fernandez and Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.