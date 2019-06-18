Reynolds Wrap looking for someone to grill, eat barbecue ribs for $5,000 a week

article

Reynolds Wrap is looking for candidates willing to travel across the U.S. for two weeks in August in search of America’s best BBQ ribs.

The company recently announced its search for its next "Chief Grilling Officer." They will pay the final candidate a $10,000 stipend, in addition to the traveling and lodging expenses for them and a lucky friend.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap Chief Grilling Officer,” Reynolds Wrap said in a statement.

The company is asking willing applicants to submit a photo of themselves grilling to the company, their favorite recipe and a 100-word essay on why they are qualified for the job. But hurry, the deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, June 19 at 12 AM CT.