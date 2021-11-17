Employee abruptly quits and closes gas station, leaves note on door explaining exactly why

A Pennsylvania gas station employee abruptly quit this week during their shift, leaving only a note on the door of the closed store explaining why.

"Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!!! And ran off the staff," a note left on the door of GetGo gas station in Moon Township, which is located just outside Pittsburgh, KDKA reported .

A GetGo spokesman told the outlet that the gas station closed for an hour on Tuesday morning due to the employee abruptly quitting.

"The store was closed after a team member — the sole team member working in the GetGo at the time — had a negative experience with a guest. During the brief closure, the team member involved posted a handwritten sign in a store window making inaccurate claims about treatment by guests," GetGo spokesman Jim Sweeney said.

The incident follows similar abrupt resignations across the country.

A Georgia burrito restaurant was forced to temporarily close in September when the entire staff posted a note citing long hours for the reason why they walked off the job. Staff at an Indiana Rally’s fast-food location also walked off the job last month, leaving a note on the drive-thru speaking explaining a "rat infestation" and low pay caused them to abruptly quit.

A record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey. The changes in the labor force have been dubbed the "Great Resignation," and have left businesses struggling to find employees for months.

Another Pittsburgh area woman told KDKA that she works graveyard shifts at her family’s diner near the airport despite having a full time job in politics because they can’t find any other workers.

"Had it not been my family restaurant with my most recent encounter of having somebody use profanity against me, had it not been our restaurant, I probably would have walked out too because nobody deserves to be treated that way," Electra Janis told the outlet.