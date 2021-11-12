Quits hit record high as 'Great Resignation' gathers momentum

The number of U.S. workers quitting their jobs surged to a record in September as openings remained near an all-time high.

The total number of quits rose by 164,000 in September to a record-high 4.4 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The quit rate was 3%, also an all-time high.

This comes as the number of job openings was little changed at 10.4 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.