Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Quits hit record high as 'Great Resignation' gathers momentum

Quits rate hits 3%

close
'Kudlow' host Larry Kudlow argues the Biden administration hasn’t assessed the inflationary or ‘negative’ economic impact in the spending bill.  video

Kudlow: Biden's tax plan will cause Americans to 'lose jobs, lower wages’

'Kudlow' host Larry Kudlow argues the Biden administration hasn’t assessed the inflationary or ‘negative’ economic impact in the spending bill. 

The number of U.S. workers quitting their jobs surged to a record in September as openings remained near an all-time high. 

The total number of quits rose by 164,000 in September to a record-high 4.4 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The quit rate was 3%, also an all-time high. 

This comes as the number of job openings was little changed at 10.4 million. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 