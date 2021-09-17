Georgia restaurant forced to close after entire staff quits, posts sign on front door

A burrito chain restaurant in Georgia was forced to close after the entire staff quit, citing they all worked seven days a week for the past month.

"Store is closed. Whole staff [h]as quit do to under pay an [sic] lack of appreciation. We have worked 7 days a week for the past month and barely any time off. We are so sorry and love you all! old Barbs family, out," a sign at the restaurant’s Macon location stated, which was posted to social media by local residents.

STAFFING SHORTAGE FEARS INTENSIFY AS GOVERNMENT, HEALTHCARE WORKERS RISK LIVELIHOODS TO FIGHT VACCINE MANDATES

A new sign now hangs on the restaurant as of Thursday, WGXA reported, explaining the chain’s new temporary hours, which are Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"While we are saddened whenever an employee leaves the Barberitos family, we understand that the marketplace has changed and thank them for their service," restaurant spokesperson Rob Kremer said. He added that the staff’s claim that they worked seven days straight is "simply not true."

"Due to COVID, the labor shortage has impacted many – if not all – small businesses across the country. Unfortunately, a local restaurateur uniformly hired away six of our employees at the same time," his statement added.

BUSINESS OWNER REACTS TO SWEEPING VACCINE MANDATE: BIDEN IS 'NOT ON THE SIDE' OF SMALL BUSINESSES

"The downtown Macon location is currently open for lunch only this week, but we hope to resume normal business hours as soon as next week and look forward to welcoming all our guests back with a farm-fresh, high-quality meal that is made in-house daily."

BIDEN BUSINESS VACCINE MANDATE RAISES QUESTIONS FOR MAJOR TRADE GROUP

The story comes as other businesses struggle with staffing following the pandemic, including at a restaurant in the Central Wisconsin Airport, The Blind Rooster Kitchen + Bar , which was recently forced to scale back its seating areas. While a Dunkin' branch in Colorado Springs was forced to temporarily close after struggling to find workers.

There’s also current fear brewing over staffing shortages for firefighters, medical professionals and others following a recent vaccine mandate announced by President Biden, couple with local vaccine mandates in various parts of the country.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE