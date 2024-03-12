What is the Nike Membership program? Exclusive rewards, products, more

Headquartered in the heart of suburban Portland, Oregon, Nike is one of the world's largest athletic wear companies. Its membership loyalty program also offers regular customers a host of benefits and exclusive products, opportunities to order custom apparel, and more.

What comes with a Nike Membership?

Nike touts a wide variety of perks for its prospective members, including access to exclusive merchandise (some purchases require a member sign-in) as well as a rewards program and opportunities to order custom products.

"As a Member, you can get guidance from our expert trainers, gain access to member-only experiences, receive special offers and insider info on the latest drops, and enjoy free shipping on any order $50 or more," according to the company website.

How do I sign up for a Nike Membership, and how much does one cost?

Nike customers can become members through a sign-up process initiated online or when downloading any of the company's apps.

Membership forms require your email address for verification as well as your name, date of birth and "shopping preference" — which indicates whether you'll primarily be shopping for men's or women's apparel.

Nike advertises its membership sign-ups as completely free.

What exclusive items can I expect with a Nike Membership?

Nike members can expect access to early releases and exclusive and limited-edition product styles.

"We don't offer up the latest from Nike and Jordan to just anyone," the brand boasts on its site. "When you're a Member, you could get special access to the newest releases."

Some 170 member-exclusive products are also listed on Nike's website.

While 126 of these, at the time of publication, are shoes, other items — like jackets, hoodies, athleisure wear and more — are also available and easily searchable.

What do Nike rewards look like?

Nike plays coy regarding the specifics of its member rewards program, though some special offers — like 10% off purchases on members' birthdays — are known to be advertised.

"While we don’t want to spoil any surprises," the site teases, "you can expect some hot drops, member-exclusive offers, and some fun challenges. It’s how we say thank you."

Nike By You and SNKRS

"Nike By You" allows members to customize exclusive, pre-designed shoes. Members are given a list of materials that can be used for each individual part of the shoe and are given a pre-set color palette that functions similarly.

The aptly named, shoe-focused SNKRS app, meanwhile, notifies members of exclusive releases, allows them to reserve purchases and provides insider information on relevant product launches and events.

What else can members expect?

Nike's website also touts various other perks for its members, including individually tailored product recommendations, a 60-day receiptless return policy and access to live, member-exclusive community events.

Nike also advertises several members-only in-store services, like express checkout, special hours and the ability to check available size and style options for displayed items through the app.