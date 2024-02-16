Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Nike
Published | Updated

Nike cutting 1,600 jobs to cut costs: report

Layoffs come after Nike announced plans to streamline the organization in December

close
Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga reacts to a recent report revealing that tech companies have cut 32,500 jobs in 2024 on ‘The Big Money Show.’  video

‘Mounting’ tech layoffs are a way for companies to ‘boost’ balance sheets: Heather Zumarraga

Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga reacts to a recent report revealing that tech companies have cut 32,500 jobs in 2024 on ‘The Big Money Show.’ 

Nike is laying off 2% of its corporate workforce as it contends with weaker consumer spending. 

Starting Friday, more than 1,600 positions will be cut as the company increases its investment in high priority areas such as running, women's clothing and its Jordan brand, CEO John Donahoe told employees, according to a memo seen by The Wall Street Journal. 

A second phase of the cuts will be completed by the end of the quarter. Employees in stores, distribution centers or on the innovation team aren't expected to be let go, according to the report.

Nike did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOOT LOCKER TEAMS UP WITH NIKE, JORDAN BRAND TO DELIVER THE CLINIC AHEAD OF 2024 NBA ALL-STAR GAME
The company employed more than 83,000 people as of May 31, 2023.  

Collector sneakers in glass case

Shrink-wrapped limited edition Nike Inc. trainers inside the Presented By sneaker resale store in London, U.K., on Aug. 13, 2021. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This is a painful reality and not one that I take lightly. We are not currently performing at our best, and I ultimately hold myself and my leadership team accountable," Donahoe said in the memo.

NIKE SUES NEW BALANCE, SKECHERS FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

Nike store in Portland, Oregon

A woman carries a shopping bag while passing in front of a Nike Inc. store in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (Natalie Behring/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

To better compete with rivals, the chief executive said the company "must edit, shift and divest less critical work to create greater focus and capacity for what matters most." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In December, the Oregon-based company announced a $2 billion cost savings plan after seeing weak consumer spending, which it blamed on a "highly promotional marketplace with increased macro headwinds, especially on digital."  

The company also cut its annual sales forecast to 1% for the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NKE NIKE INC. 102.26 -3.77 -3.56%

Part of its cost-savings plan included simplifying the company's product assortment, increasing automation and use of technology, as well as streamlining the organization.

At the time, the company noted that plans to streamline would cost between $400 million to $450 million, largely due to severance costs.  

Nike is among the latest in a growing list of companies that have cut jobs. Layoffs have mounted across several industries, including tech, media and Wall Street. 