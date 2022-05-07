Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

National Labor Relations Board finds 'merit' with Amazon anti-union complaint

Amazon insists the meetings it held are legal and common practice

close
Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles provides insight into the future of U.S. economic growth.  video

US looking at recession in 2023: Market expert

Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles provides insight into the future of U.S. economic growth. 

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has upheld the complaint that Amazon violated labor law in the Staten Island labor vote by holding mandatory worker meetings to dissuade employees from voting to unionize. 

"These allegations are false and we look forward to showing that through the process," Kelly Nantel, Amazon Spokesperson told FOX Business.

RIGHT-TO-WORK STATES: WHAT THAT MEANS FOR UNION EMPLOYEES

A second spokesperson said that the company regularly holds these meetings to make sure employees understand "the facts about joining a union and the election process itself," adding that such meetings have been legal for over 70 years and remain a regular process used by "many other companies." 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,295.45 -32.69 -1.40%
SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 76.52 -0.96 -1.24%
AAPL APPLE INC. 157.28 +0.74 +0.47%

But the NLRB saw fit to uphold the complaint from the agency’s general councilor Jennfier Abruzzo that such meetings. The Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize in the first successful organizing effort in Amazon’s history. 

APPLE RETAIL EMPLOYEES IN ATLANTA TO HOLD UNION ELECTION IN JUNE

The complaint’s merit stems from accusations from the union that Amazon indicated workers could face termination if they voted to unionize or the company could withhold benefits as punishment. 

Image 1 of 4

FILE - Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.  | AP Newsroom

The agency’s attorney, Seth Goldstein, hailed the decision as "a big victory," and the agency added it will issue a complaint against Amazon unless the company agrees to a settlement, which would cause a court proceeding and litigation. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, a union that ran a separate organizing effort in Alabama, has also filed a complaint over the mandatory meetings.

Several major companies have faced union organizing efforts in recent years, including Starbucks and Apple

The Associated Press contributed to this report.