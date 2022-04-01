Amazon workers at Staten Island facility vote in favor of union, first in company's history

Amazon workers at a facility on New York's Staten Island voted on Friday in favor of unionizing.

Union supporters at the JFK8 facility secured a wide enough margin to give the Amazon Labor Union, which had been spearheading the union effort, enough support to pull off a win.

Workers voted 2,654-2,131 in favor of the union. There were only 67 challenged votes, which was not enough to sway the outcome, according to labor board officials.

It marks a milestone for the company, the nation’s second-largest private employer, which had successfully avoided unions since its founding in 1994.

According to the labor board, any objections to the election are due by April 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.