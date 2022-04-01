Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon workers at Staten Island facility vote in favor of union, first in company's history

About 2,654 workers voted in favor of the union

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 1. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 1

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 1.

Amazon workers at a facility on New York's Staten Island voted on Friday in favor of unionizing. 

Union supporters at the JFK8 facility secured a wide enough margin to give the Amazon Labor Union, which had been spearheading the union effort, enough support to pull off a win. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Workers voted 2,654-2,131 in favor of the union. There were only 67 challenged votes, which was not enough to sway the outcome, according to labor board officials.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

It marks a milestone for the company, the nation’s second-largest private employer, which had successfully avoided unions since its founding in 1994. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,280.14 +20.18 +0.62%

According to the labor board, any objections to the election are due by April 8. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 