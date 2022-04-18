Apple Store workers start union effort, collecting signatures

A group of Apple Store workers at Grand Central Terminal in New York City have started collecting signatures in an effort to form a union.

The group, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, voted on Feb. 21 to affiliate with the Workers United labor union, which is currently supporting similar efforts by Starbucks employees.

Fruit Stand Workers United is seeking minimum pay of $30 per hour, increased tuition reimbursement, faster accrued and more vacation time and better retirement options, including higher match rates for 401(k) and enrollment into pension plans.

In addition, the group is looking to have research conducted into security protocols with customer interactions, track dust, health effects from building materials and noise pollution at Grand Central.

"Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living in what have proven to be extraordinary times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation," organizers wrote on the unionizing effort's website.

If at least 30% of the location's workers sign the union cards, organizers can file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a union election.

Apple has over 500 retail locations worldwide, including more than 270 in the U.S. alone.

"We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part-time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits."

According to the spokesperson, the company has tens of thousands of retail workers who earn a minimum rate of $20 per hour. In fiscal 2021, the tech giant reported total net sales of more than $365 billion.

The unionization push at Apple comes as Amazon workers in Staten Island voted in favor of forming the e-commerce giant's first-ever union.