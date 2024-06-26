Expand / Collapse search
MGA Entertainment recalls 'Miniverse' children's toys over 'irritation risk'

Unused liquid resin in the toys were found to violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

'Miniverse Make-It-Mini' toy sets recalled over resins that can cause 'irritation or sensitization'

Toy company MGA Entertainment announced a recall of its "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets after high amounts of acrylates were discovered to violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission.

Those who have purchased the "Make it Mini" sets are entitled to a refund or replacement, with shipping included. The toys retail anywhere from $6.99 at Walgreen's for a single "food" item, to $167.16 for an entire "Mini Food Cafe" on Amazon.

The Amazon listing for MGA's Miniverse Make it Mini Food Café set included instructions for setting liquid resins included in the package: "SET IT: Set your mini using the included resin in your ingredients."



"Set your finished dish in any UV light (e.g. the sun or UV flashlight) until the resin has hardened. Once it's set, you've got your finished mini collectible."

According to the MGA Entertainment/Consumer Product Safety Commission recall report, "The recalled "Make It Mini" sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults."

Miniverse Make it Mini Recall

MGA Entertainment recalled its popular line of "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets after liquid resins in the product caused irritation and sensitivity to skin and respiratory systems. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

"The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate "HEMA" and isobornyl acrylate "IBOA") in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act."

"HEMA" is closely followed as an ingredient contained also in gel nail polish that many consumers are allergic to. Competitive brands like Light Elegance and Dazzle Dry do not contain this acrylate.

Miniverse Make it Mini Recall

MGA Entertainment recalled its popular line of "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets after liquid resins in the product caused irritation and sensitivity to skin and respiratory systems. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The CPSC clarified in the report that, "After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard."

Consumers of the "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets are entitled to a full refund and replacement of the purchased products per an FAQ page on the MGA Entertainment website within four weeks, including shipping.

MGA Entertainment did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.