Disney updating features of line-skipping passes

Disney is changing the names of its line-skipping passes and how they work at its Florida theme parks in late July.

Genie+ will rebrand to "Lightning Lane Multi Pass" beginning July 24, Disney said Tuesday. At the same time, the entertainment giant will start referring to its individual Lightning Lane entry as "Lightning Lane Single Pass."

The updated passes will "blend features from our current services and the previously offered FastPass+ Service, giving guests the choice to plan ahead and removing the hassle of planning during their vacation" in Florida, according to Disney’s blog post.

Disney said it sought to alter the two services after guests told the company they "would prefer to have the option to do more of their planning before their theme park day."

With both updated pass types, Disney Resort hotel guests will have the ability to book attractions a maximum of seven days in advance for their whole trip provided it’s shorter than two weeks long, the entertainment giant said. The capability applies to guests at certain other hotels too.

The advance purchase window will be three days for Disney World visitors not staying at eligible hotels.

Disney said the Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows Disney World visitors to pick three attractions and view timeslots ahead of time. Attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Mission: SPACE and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, according to the company.

The Lightning Lane Single Passes will similarly show time slots before purchases. Examples of attractions the single passes can be used for include TRON Lightcycle, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage.

Disney said it will not roll out all the updates to its California theme park, Disneyland.

The ways Disneyland customers "purchase, select and redeem Lightning Lane passes" there will "remain the same" as they are now, Disney said.

Disney’s parks and experiences are a major revenue driver for the company.

Its domestic parks and experiences, which Disney World and Disneyland fall under, brought in nearly $5.96 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Quarterly operating income for domestic parks and experiences was $1.6 billion.

For international parks and experiences, Disney saw $1.52 billion in revenue and $292 million in operating income for the same three month period.

CEO Bob Iger said in May the company was "focused on turbocharging growth with a number of long-term strategic investments" for its experiences division.