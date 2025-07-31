McDonald's testing CosMc's-inspired drinks at 500 restaurants across the U.S.

McDonald's is shaking things up later this summer with new drink options, including cold brews and refreshers, hitting menus at more than 500 of its U.S. restaurants.

The upcoming lineup — which is part of a market test — takes inspiration from the chain's spinoff restaurant CosMc's, which primarily focused on specialty drinks. The fast-food giant announced in May it was closing all the CosMc's locations while signaling some of the drinks would be made available at McDonald's locations. The beverages being tested will include fruity refreshers, cold coffees, sodas, and more, according to a news release from McDonald's.

The fast-food chain has so far announced five of the new drinks: Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Sprite Lunar Splash, Popping Tropic Refresher and Toasted Vanilla Frappé.

Customers will be able to try the new beverage lineup at McDonald's restaurants across Wisconsin, Colorado and nearby areas beginning September 2, as noted in the news release.

"We’re seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people – especially our Gen Z fans – turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat," Alyssa Buetikofer, chief customer experience and marketing officer at McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. "It’s a great opportunity for us to meet our US customers’ evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks."

The company is using the test to learn what beverages and operations work well in the U.S. so it can then "scale smartly and quickly," according to McDonald's.

McDonald's first debuted CosMc's in late 2023, with its initial location in the suburbs of Chicago. It subsequently opened a handful of others in Texas.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.