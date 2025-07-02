McDonald's introduces sweet, spicy summer menu items

McDonald's is preparing to turn up the heat this summer with the introduction of some spicy menu items.

The fast-food giant says it has been serving up the "GOAT breakfast sandwich" for 50 years, and starting July 8, a new spicy variation of the Egg McMuffin will be available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

"This limited-time glow-up includes everything you already love about the iconic Egg McMuffin sandwich—melty cheese, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon and a perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin—plus a fiery, delicious twist: a shot of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce," McDonald's said in its latest "USA Menu Spotter."

This is not the only new item the company is rolling out. On Monday, McDonald's quietly released a new sweet treat called the Blueberry & Crème Pie.

The dessert is served warm in a sleeve and made its appearance in restaurants nationwide just in time for Independence Day.

"So, whether you’re going on a road trip, planning a special backyard bbq, or just craving a little pick-me-up to sweeten any afternoon, grab a Blueberry & Crème Pie (or a few) this summer," McDonald's said.

McDonald's has not said how long the menu items will be served, but said the Spicy McMuffin "won't last forever," and the new pie variation will be around "while supplies last."

Last month, McDonald's announced its beloved Snack Wrap, which was discontinued nationwide about nine years ago, will reappear on the fast-food giant’s menus starting July 10.

The snack wrap will be a permanent offering "as long as you keep enjoying it at McDonald’s," the company said.

