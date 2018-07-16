Mattress Firm will pay 'snoozetern' to sleep on the job

article

Mattress Firm is searching for an intern who will get paid to sleep on its mattresses and test the newest beds.

The so-called “snoozetern” will work as part of the retailer’s social media team in Houston during the fall semester, Mattress Firm announced on Monday. The company began taking applications Monday, and the search will close on July 23.

“We are excited to hire our first ever Snoozetern,” Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer for Mattress Firm, said in a news release. “It’s not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that’s just one of many perks.”

The “resident napper” will test top-rated beds, create videos of his or her experience and share them on Mattress Firm’s social media accounts. The intern will also interview Mattress Firm employees and Houston locals.