Major frozen food recall expands to 37M pounds of Trader Joe's, Kroger products over glass concerns

American shoppers are being urged to check their freezers after nearly 37 million pounds of frozen food products were recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with glass.

Ajinomoto Foods North America has expanded last month’s recall to include an additional 33,617,045 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shumai dumpling products, according to a notice issued Tuesday by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Oregon-based company initially announced it was recalling 3,370,530 pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products Feb. 20. With the expansion, the total now stands at 36,987,575 pounds.

MORE THAN 3M POUNDS OF FROZEN CHICKEN FRIED RICE RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL GLASS CONTAMINATION

Image 1 of 5

The expanded recall includes popular frozen items sold under the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei and Trader Joe’s, FSIS said.

Among the affected products are Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen With Chicken, Ajinomoto Fried Rice Authentic Japanese Style, Kroger Chinese Inspirations Chicken Fried Rice, Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken, Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice and Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai and others.

The recalled items were produced between Oct. 21, 2024, and Feb. 26, 2026, and have best-by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026, and Aug. 19, 2027. They also have establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B or P-47971.

OVER 650,000 BOTTLES OF WATER RECALLED AFTER BEING PACKAGED IN 'INSANITARY CONDITIONS'

The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide. Some Ajinomoto-branded items were also sent to Canada and Mexico, according to FSIS.

The recall was triggered after the company received multiple consumer complaints reporting pieces of glass in the food.

"Upon further investigation, the establishment determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall," FSIS stated.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries linked to the recalled products, a spokesperson for Ajinomoto Foods told FOX Business.

FORD RECALLS OVER 4.3 MILLION VEHICLES DUE TO SOFTWARE ISSUE

Consumers who purchased the affected items are advised not to eat them and should instead throw the items away or return them to the store for a refund.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded on our voluntary recall for certain frozen products that may contain glass," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards, and we continue to work closely with the USDA."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The full list of products is available on the USDA's website.