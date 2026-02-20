More than 3M pounds of frozen chicken fried rice recalled over potential glass contamination

More than 3.3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice are being recalled after federal officials warned the products may contain glass.

Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling approximately 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with glass, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The recall includes products sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, while the Ajinomoto items were shipped only to Canada.

The FSIS said it was recalling 20-oz. plastic bag packages containing Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.

The Ajinomoto product is sold in a carton containing six bags of "Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice."

All the chicken fried rice items were produced between Sept. 8, 2025, and Nov. 17, 2025, according to the FSIS.

Federal officials said the issue was discovered after FSIS received four consumer complaints tied to glass being found in the product.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product.

Officials said the product may still be in retailers’ and consumers’ freezers and urged consumers to throw the items away or return them to the store.