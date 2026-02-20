Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

More than 3M pounds of frozen chicken fried rice recalled over potential glass contamination

Ajinomoto Foods recalls 3.3M pounds after federal officials receive four consumer complaints about glass found in products

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

More than 3.3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice are being recalled after federal officials warned the products may contain glass.

Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling approximately 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with glass, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The recall includes products sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, while the Ajinomoto items were shipped only to Canada.

MULTISTATE OUTBREAK OF HIGHLY DRUG-RESISTANT SALMONELLA LINKED TO TRENDY 'SUPERFOOD,' FEDS WARN

Trader Joe's storefront

Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice is among more than 3.3 million pounds of products recalled over possible glass contamination. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FSIS said it was recalling 20-oz. plastic bag packages containing Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.

The Ajinomoto product is sold in a carton containing six bags of "Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice."

All the chicken fried rice items were produced between Sept. 8, 2025, and Nov. 17, 2025, according to the FSIS.

SALMON SOLD AT BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

Grocery Store Chain Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice is included in a recall of more than 3.3 million pounds of products that may contain glass, federal officials said. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Federal officials said the issue was discovered after FSIS received four consumer complaints tied to glass being found in the product.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trader Joe's grocery store, building exterior and entrance at night, New York City, New York, USA

The USDA said Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice sold nationwide is being recalled over possible glass contamination. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Officials said the product may still be in retailers’ and consumers’ freezers and urged consumers to throw the items away or return them to the store.