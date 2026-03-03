Over 650,000 bottles of water recalled after being packaged in 'insanitary conditions'

More than 650,000 plastic bottles of water are being recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Wisconsin-based Valley Springs Artesian Gold LLC is recalling six of its products after they were bottled under "insanitary conditions," according to the FDA enforcement report. The recall of 651,148 bottles of water was initiated Feb. 6.

On Feb. 26, the FDA classified it a Class II recall, which the agency describes as an instance when the "use or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The products involved in the recall are:

Valley Springs 1-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC 0 31193-00701 9)

Valley Springs 2.5-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC 0 31193-01501 4)

Valley Springs 1-gallon Infant Water – "Not sterile. Use as directed by physician or by labeling directions for use of infant formula" – (UPC 0 31193-01401 7)

Valley Springs 1-gallon Daisy's Doggy Water – "100% Pure Water. No Chlorine" – UPC 0 31193-90100 3

Valley Springs 1-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water – "Fluoride Added" – UPC 0 31193-01301 0

Valley Springs 1-gallon Steamed Distilled Water (UPC 0 31193-00601 2)

The recalled water bottles were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the enforcement report.