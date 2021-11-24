Made in America products take spotlight this holiday season

Made in America products are taking the spotlight this holiday season amid global supply chain disruptions.

Mark Andol, founder of the Made in America Store, told FOX Business Wednesday that his company avoided shipping delays by selling products that are 100% produced in the U.S., including the packaging.

"It's not doom and gloom," Andol told FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn. "The reset button has been hit."

Andol started the business in Elma, New York, after being witness to overseas expansion at a previous job. Though he started with just 50 products, today, the store is 10,000 items strong, coming from a variety of American entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop shops.

SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS TRIGGERS A ‘RENAISSANCE OF AMERICAN MANUFACTURING’

"We're kind of the customer of the world now, and China is the factory of the world," Andol said. "We've got to get back to building things."

E-commerce has also played a big role in selling Made in America products, according to Andol. Online sales helped the store stay up 20% over 2020 throughout the pandemic.

Operating as both manufacturer and store owner, Andol admitted rising factory costs have shrunk production down 40% due to component part delays and inflationary pressure.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Andol told Vaughn that he remains grateful he was able to keep his manufacturing workforce steady by adapting skilled laborers, like welders, from industrial to commercial products and aggressively pursuing smaller consumer jobs, all while developing his own products.

"Make it an all-American Christmas," Andol said. "Do your part."