Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis.

Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance."

"Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential to our success," Roberts said.

Origin, based in Maine, makes everything from apparel to footwear, fitness gear and nutritional supplements. It went full steam ahead by doubling its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding operations at U.S. factories, according to Roberts.

A huge uptick in demand for American products amid global supply chain delays also led to the company buying its own 18-wheeler to ship orders.

"Every piece of our supply chain is in the U.S. and none of it comes from overseas," Roberts explained adding that "none of it’s stuck on a ship."

Roberts said he founded the company 10 years ago after experiencing the local impact of domestic mills and factories closing their doors.

"I watched the deterioration of my community here when all the mills and factories shut down and all the machinery got shipped overseas," he said.

The CEO could have never predicted his U.S.-made initiative would help the company avoid supply chain disruptions a decade later.

"This is happening across America," Roberts noted, "and I was naive enough to think, ‘Hey, we can do something about it.’"