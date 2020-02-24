Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ecommerce

Coronavirus hits Lululemon, forces closure of China stores

'Majority' of 38 stores in China affected

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discusses Wall Street’s reaction to coronavirus and China’s reaction to the disease frightening markets as well as the products coming before the FDA as possible cures for the illness. video

Wall Street factoring in coronavirus casualty rates: Gasparino

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discusses Wall Street’s reaction to coronavirus and China’s reaction to the disease frightening markets as well as the products coming before the FDA as possible cures for the illness.

Athletic apparel maker Lululemon has shut down most of its stores in China amid the spread of coronavirus, the company said Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Lululemon said the store closures began Feb. 3 and impacted the “majority” of its 38 stores in China. Some of the stores that were not shut down have operated on a reduced schedule.

“We’re inspired by the resilience and commitment of our team in China as we navigate the emerging impacts of the coronavirus,"  said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald. "The safety of our people is our highest priority, and we are adjusting store operations based upon the recommendations of local authorities.”

The Canada-based retailer said it will provide an update on how the closures have impacted its upcoming financial results during its fourth-quarter earnings call in late March. Lululemon’s online business has “continued to operate” since the outbreak, though it’s unclear if its supply chain has been affected.

CORONAVIRUS HITS APPLE, COMPANY TO MISS REVENUE TARGET

MGA Entertainment CEO and L.O.L. Surprise! maker Isaac Larian discusses the slow down in toy production due to the coronavirus and Chinese manufacturing and its impact on holiday demand.Video
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LULULULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.244.71-11.19-4.37%

Lululemon shares dropped nearly 5 percent in trading Monday amid broader losses for U.S. stock indices. The Dow Jones Industry Average fell more than 1,000 points.

DOW CRATERS OVER 1,000 POINTS AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS

“Despite the current disruption to our growing business in China, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities this market holds for lululemon,” McDonald added.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China’s Hubei province and has since spread to several other nations, prompting fears of a global pandemic. In China alone, more than 2,600 people have died and an additional 77,000 have been sickened.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Several U.S. businesses active in the Chinese market have reported interruptions due to the outbreak. Beijing has enacted widespread travel restrictions and other preventative measures in a bid to slow its movement.

Apple disclosed earlier this month that it would miss its second-quarter guidance estimates due to the impact of coronavirus on its supply chain and customer demand in China.

Other companies to close stores in China include Nike and Starbucks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS