Laundry detergent sold on Amazon recalled due to potentially deadly bacteria contamination

A recall was issued on Thursday for Woolite Delicates laundry detergent due to a risk of exposure to bacteria that can cause "serious infection."

The voluntary recall applies to more than 16,000 50-fluid-ounce bottles of Woolite Delicates detergent that were sold exclusively on Amazon in January, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Consumers who have bottles with lot codes S24364, S24365 and S24366, which are printed on the top of the bottle, should immediately stop using the detergent.

The CPSC said the products could contain Pseudomonas species of bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the agency.

The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or through a break in the skin, officials said. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

As of Friday, no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Customers who purchased the product are directed by the CPSC to contact the manufacturer, Reckitt, for a full refund.

Returnees are required to write their name and "Recalled" in permanent marker on the back of the bottle, take a photo with the UPC and lot code visible, and email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com.

Once a refund is received, they can get rid of the product by closing the bottle tightly and throwing it in the trash.

The CPSC warns customers not to empty the bottle before throwing it out, and not to recycle the bottle.

Pseudomonas bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs, urinary tract or other parts of the body after surgery, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2017, the antibiotic-resistant strain Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused an estimated 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC.