Nearly 200,000 Target brand canned vegetables under FDA urgent recall due to 'foreign object'

Hundreds of thousands of Target brand canned vegetables were recently recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in nearly two dozen states.

Good & Gather, Target's store brand, voluntarily recalled its "cut green beans" Feb. 12 due to a "foreign object," according to a report from the FDA.

On March 13, the FDA classified the recall as "Class II," which means the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems.

The only class higher than Class II is Class I, which identifies a risk of serious health risks or death, according to the FDA's website.

While the recall is listed as "ongoing," Target Corporation did not note if there were any reported illnesses or explain what the "foreign object" was.

The Good & Gather canned goods were produced by Del Monte Foods, Inc., which is based in Walnut Creek, California.

Cans were distributed to Target stores in 21 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Those who believe they may have purchased the green beans should check that the lot number matches 7AA 418507 and the can has the universal product code (UPC) 0 85239-11628 9.

Shoppers should also confirm the best by date is 10/28/2026, and the size of the can is 14.5 ounces.

It is unclear what customers should do with the recalled product. Directions on exchanges and refunds were not included in the FDA's notice.

Target and Del Monte Foods did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.