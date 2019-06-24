JetBlue sues Walmart over Jetblack for trademark infringement: report

Walmart is being sued by JetBlue Airways Corp for alleged trademark infringement.

Continue Reading Below

JetBlue is suing the retail giant over the name of its personal shopping service, Jetblack, Reuters reported.

The airline claimed the service was a “transparent attempt” to take advantage of JetBlue’s goodwill, the outlet reported, and that the brand would be likely to confuse customers, according to a complaint filed Friday night in Manhattan federal court.

According to the complaint, Walmart would continue to infringe on JetBlue’s 43 federal trademarks if the retailer used other “Jet+color” names and if it offered travel services, Reuters reported.

The complaint names Walmart and Jet.com -- which was purchased by Walmart in 2016 -- as defendants.

Advertisement

“Walmart is an intellectual property owner and respects the intellectual property rights of others,” Randy Hargrove, the retailer's spokesman, told FOX Business. “We take this issue seriously and once we are served with the complaint, we will respond appropriately with the court.”

JetBlue did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on Monday afternoon.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WMT WALMART INC. 111.29 +0.16 +0.14%

Walmart launched Jetblack, its text-based personal shopping service in New York last year and earlier this month, Marc Lore, the president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S., said customers "absolutely love" the membership-only service.

"It brings conversational commerce to life," Lore said during a shareholder's meeting earlier this month.

The Jetblack subscriptions cost $50 per month and there were reportedly thousands of people on a waitlist to beta test the service earlier this month.

Those who were already using the service apparently have pretty deep pockets.

"Today, more than two-thirds of our JetBlack members engage with us weekly, spending on average $1,500 dollars per month," Lore said at the shareholder's meeting.

The new service allows customers to text shopping requests "day or night," and the items don't even necessarily come from Walmart. However, it does not currently fill orders that include perishable items, alcohol, CBD products, large furniture or prescriptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"After your cataloging appointment, we’ll know all your go-to essentials to make shopping a snap. No more lists or running out last-minute. Simply text us when you’re running low and we’ll take it from there," Jetblack explains on its website, boasting that it offers competitive pricing, courier delivery, complimentary gift wrapping and free returns.

Jetblack is one of many ways Walmart is attempting to compete with e-commerce giants such as Amazon.

FOX Business’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.