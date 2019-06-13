Walmart reveals shocking amount Jetblack subscribers spend each month

Walmart apparently now has affluent shoppers' attention — well, at least in New York.

The retail giant's personal shopping service Jetblack, which launched last year in The Empire State, is now starting to take off. Marc Lore, the president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S., said customers "absolutely love" the membership-only service.

"It brings conversational commerce to life," Lore said during a shareholder's meeting last week.

The Jetblack subscriptions cost $50 per month but don't get out your wallet just yet. There are reportedly thousands of people on a waitlist to beta test the service.

And those who are already using it apparently have pretty deep pockets.

"Today more than two-thirds of our JetBlack members engage with us weekly, spending on average $1,500 dollars per month," Lore said.

The new service allows customers to text shopping requests "day or night," and the items don't even necessarily come from Walmart. However, it does not currently fill orders that include perishable items, alcohol, CBD products, large furniture or prescriptions.

"After your cataloging appointment, we’ll know all your go-to essentials to make shopping a snap. No more lists or running out last-minute. Simply text us when you’re running low and we’ll take it from there," Jetblack explains on its website, boasting that it offers competitive pricing, courier delivery, complimentary gift wrapping and free returns.

Jetblack is one of many ways Walmart is attempting to compete with e-commerce giants such as Amazon.

In May, Walmart announced it would offer consumers next-day delivery on a "wide range of general merchandise" worth $35 or more without a membership fee — a move that prompted a backlash from Amazon, which reminded customers at the time that its one-day delivery option is already available in "thousands of cities."

Walmart is also testing a new "fast lane" checkout system in Canada. And last week, it revealed it's experimenting with a new grocery home delivery service called InHome Delivery in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri and Vero Beach, Florida.

"This is our future. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s saving customers money and time. Each day is an opportunity to dream up new ways to make the impossible, possible... to transform the shopping experience," Lore said of Walmart's various new projects that utilize smart-technology.