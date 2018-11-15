JC Penney shares tumble after same-store sales miss estimates

Struggling department store chain J.C. Penney reported Thursday that its third-quarter sales fell 5.3 percent while net income tumbled 20.8 percent. The news sent shares plunging more than 12 percent in premarket action.

Earnings per share (EPS) were down 48 cents, less than the 56 cents that analysts polled by Refinitiv expected.

Revenue came in at $2.73 billion, less than the $2.81 billion Wall Street anticipated.

Comparable-store sales fell 5.4 percent and inventory was reduced by 5.4 percent.

“In spite of our overall sales results, I am encouraged by the recent underlying trends in key businesses such as women’s apparel, active, special sizes and fine jewelry,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

“We are making progress and taking the necessary steps to right-size our inventory positions to better support the brands and categories that are demonstrating profitable sales growth.”