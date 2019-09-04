Hurricane Dorian: What the Waffle House Index is saying

Waffle House says the coast is clear from Hurricane Dorian – at least for now.

The hurricane was a Category 2 storm, idling east of Daytona Beach, Florida at 11amET. The National Hurricane Center warns the slow-moving storm could make landfall in South or North Carolina Thursday or Friday.

“We are open everywhere,” Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer told “Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business Wednesday.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials keep a close eye on the Waffle House Index, which was started with Hurricane Charley during the 2004 season and assigns color codes to measure the state of areas impacted by a storm.

“Waffle House became almost like a rough guidepost,” former FEMA director Craig Fugate, the creator of the index, told FOX Business. “If it was open and had a full menu we probably weren’t in the worst-hit areas yet.”

A fully operational restaurant is marked green, one with a limited menu was tagged yellow, and any restaurant that was closed was red.

Later today, some restaurants along evacuation routes are likely to be changed from green to yellow in order to handle the crowds, Pat Warner, Waffle House director of PR and external affairs, told FOX Business from the company’s storm command center on Wednesday.

“It makes it easier to serve a lot of folks if you’re on a limited menu,” he said, adding that Waffle House “won’t hesitate” to shut down restaurants if the conditions take a turn.