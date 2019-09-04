Hurricane Dorian - The Latest

This is FOX Business continuous' update on the latest news of Hurricane Dorian

7:37 pm ET

Duane Sands, the Health Minister of the Bahamas says the death toll in the islands from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian has now risen to 20 and the Associated Press reported that more fatalities are expected .

7:24 pm ET

Hurricane Dorian is expected to travel up the East Coast this week, bringing dangerous storm surges, flooding, gusting winds and potentially even tornadoes – along a new path that could result in billions of dollars’ worth of additional damages.

“Hurricane Dorian’s change in direction has shifted the risk spotlight toward a broader residential real estate path, encompassing $1.7 trillion this week, up from a projected $1.5 trillion when it was expected to make landfall along the Florida coast,” George Ratiu, a senior economist for realtor.com, said in a statement to HousingWire. “While the storm intensity has been downgraded, it remains a serious threat.”

Realtor.com estimates 6.6 million households could be impacted. The economic effects could also be extensive, with the potential to disrupt not only home sales and construction, but also things like local tourism.

Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm, and has brought coastal flooding along eastern Florida. According to The Weather Channel, Dorian is on a similar track to 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, which wrought about $10 billion in damages.

