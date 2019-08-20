Harley-Davidson just announced the dynamic new lineup of motorcycles it will be releasing in 2020. The motorcycle manufacturer, founded in 1903, claims to be “leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility” as a means of fulfilling “dreams of personal freedom.”

Continue Reading Below

The additional Harley models will bring increased style and performance to the company’s current range of vehicles.

LiveWire

2020 LiveWire. ​​​​ Photo provided by Harley-Davidson

The LiveWire is Harley-Davidson’s first attempt at a fully electric motorcycle. Powered by the H-D Revelation all-electric powertrain, the new bike will produce immediate torque, making for instant and rapid acceleration without clutching or gear shifts. The motorcycle will reportedly have a range of up 146 miles -- depending on the style of riding -- and will include “a new level of technology” to “offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience.”

Low Rider S

Advertisement

2020 Low Rider S. Photo provided by Harley-Davidson

The Low Rider S focuses first on performance. This motorcycle places emphasis on power, handling, and enhanced rider control, while maintaining the traditional character of the Harley-Davidson. To accomplish this, the bike will employ the Softail chassis “enhanced by premium suspension components tuned for aggressive riding stoked by the power of a muscular Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.”

Heritage Classic

2020 Heritage Classic. Photo provided by Harley-Davidson Expand

Draping the Harley-Davidson Softail platform “in pure nostalgia,” the Heritage Classic model has been restyled for 2020 “to give this bike a more appealing look for riders who love the gleam and sparkle of rich Harley-Davidson chrome.” The Heritage Classic will be powered by the same Milwaukee-Eight 107 powertrain as the 2019 model and will also retain the same mechanics as its predecessor.

Road Glide Limited

2020 Road Glide Limited. Photo provided by Harley-Davidson

Replacing the Road Glide Ultra, the Road Glide Limited will offer the rider new premium luxury-touring features. This model is intended for long-haul touring and is equipped with “the distinctive aerodynamic Road Glide shark-nose fairing with triple split stream vents that limit rider head buffeting.” The motorcycle will be powered by the standard Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

CVO Tri Glide

2020 CVO Tri Glide. Photo provided by Harley-Davidson

The CVO Tri Glide will be the newest addition to the company’s line of super-premium CVO motorcycles. The three-wheeled bike will uphold the CVO standard for “advanced technology, exclusive components, and attention to detail” that has come to be expected of this line. The CVO Tri Glide will utilize the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain that is unique to CVO models.