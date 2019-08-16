Auction for James Bond Aston Martin in 'Goldfinger' could fetch millions

RM Sotheby’s will be auctioning the James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5 from “Goldfinger.” It is expected to fetch $46 million.

The sweet ride is fully loaded with 13 working gadgets, including machine guns in the lights, reversing number plates and it’s completely bulletproof.

However, it’s never officially hit the road. This hot rod is one of four built for film sequences and promotions.

According to RM Sotheby’s Chief Operating Officer Alain Squindo, the car, which has been fully restored and authenticated by Aston Martin, “is one of those opportunities not to be missed.”

“First and foremost it is a DB5 – a DB5 is a beautiful stunning car onto itself right,” he told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock. “And to have that film provenance of those particular films for this to be that car authenticated by the factory. In an auction standpoint that is an unrepeatable opportunity, quite frankly.”

Squindo added that the car has been put to the test by specialists and experts and “runs and drives beautifully.”