Gallery: Rare Ferrari, Porsche, other exotic cars sold at auction

Going, going, gone.

Some of the hottest cars are no longer up for grabs, after collectors shelled out millions of dollars at Mecum Auctions to tout some of the most exotic sets of wheels in the world.

The iconic red Ferrari replica that played an integral part in the classic 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" was one of the few sports cars that sold for a million-dollar sum at the Mecum Auctions in Monterey, California.

Here are some of the most expensive sells:

1. 1967 Ferrari 275: Sold for $2.75 million

2. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari: Sold for: $2.64 million

3. 2015 Porsche Spyder: Sold for $1.43 million

4. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS: Sold for $1.1 million

5. 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra: Sold for $1.04 million