Frito-Lay recalls Miss Vickie's chips over potentially 'life-threatening' allergen risk

Frito-Lay is pulling select bags of potato chips from store shelves after discovering they may contain an undeclared allergen.

The recall covers certain 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that may have mistakenly included jalapeno-flavored chips containing milk, according to a notice Wednesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the notice said.

The affected bags were distributed as early as Jan. 15 to grocery, convenience and drug stores — as well as online retailers — in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

No other Miss Vickie’s flavors, sizes or variety packs are included in the recall.

Consumers should check for 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle chips with a UPC of 0 28400 761772, a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of April 21, 2026 and one of two manufacturing codes — 38U301414 or 48U101514.

The codes appear on the front of the bag along the right side.

"If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately," the notice said.

Frito-Lay said the issue came to light after a customer reached out to the company.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

"Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume," Frito-Lay told FOX Business in an email.