Cheese sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states over potential health risk

Certain cottage cheese products are being recalled at Walmart stores in 24 states over the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients not being fully pasteurized up to regulatory standards.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. discovered the issue during a "pasteurizer troubleshooting exercise" conducted with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

The recall affects Great Value-branded cottage cheese sold in white tubs with white lids.

The products were distributed between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 to Walmart stores and distribution centers in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

LIFE-THREATENING LISTERIA RISK PROMPTS MASSIVE FROZEN BLUEBERRY RECALL ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

Although no illnesses have been reported, improperly pasteurized dairy can pose serious health risks, particularly for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

MORE THAN 191,000 AROEVE AIR PURIFIERS RECALLED OVER OVERHEATING, FIRE RISK

The affected pasteurizer has since been repaired, verified and sealed by California food safety officials. No other products from the facility were impacted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who purchased the recalled items are advised not to consume them.