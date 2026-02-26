Expand / Collapse search
Cheese sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states over potential health risk

Great Value cottage cheese recalled after Saputo Cheese USA discovered pasteurization failure during routine testing with California officials

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 26

Certain cottage cheese products are being recalled at Walmart stores in 24 states over the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients not being fully pasteurized up to regulatory standards.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. discovered the issue during a "pasteurizer troubleshooting exercise" conducted with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

The recall affects Great Value-branded cottage cheese sold in white tubs with white lids.

The products were distributed between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 to Walmart stores and distribution centers in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Although no illnesses have been reported, improperly pasteurized dairy can pose serious health risks, particularly for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

The affected pasteurizer has since been repaired, verified and sealed by California food safety officials. No other products from the facility were impacted.

Consumers who purchased the recalled items are advised not to consume them.