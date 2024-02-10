Frigidaire recalling nearly 400K refrigerators because plastic can break off into ice bucket

Frigidaire is recalling around 383,240 side-by-side refrigerators due to choking and cutting hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a release this week.

The Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets have an assembly component in the ice bucket that can break off with plastic pieces falling into the ice.

Electrolux, Frigidaire’s parent company, has received 343 reports of plastic breaking off into the ice bucket, and two reports of consumers being cut by the plastic or hurt after ingesting it.

The refrigerators were sold at stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, and on Frigidaire.com for between $1,400 and $2,400 from 2015 to 2019.

The refrigerators include model numbers: DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF.

Last summer, Frigidaire recalled thousands of washer-dryer combination units after nearly two dozen caught fire.

In 2022, more than 150,000 GE refrigerators were recalled over a fall risk.

The recall was initiated because the freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the drawer, which poses a fall hazard, according to the CPSC.