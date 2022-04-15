Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

The refrigerator recall was issued after dozens of consumers reported injuries

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15.

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years. 

GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel recalled.  (The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall was initiated because the freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the drawer, which poses a fall hazard, according to the CPSC. 

To date, there have already been 71 reports from consumers that the freezer handle detached, 
"resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries," the CPSC said. 

The recalled appliance was sold at major home improvement and home appliance stores including The Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022. They were also available online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel recalled.  (The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

Consumers who purchased recalled refrigerators will be able to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed. 

To determine if the refrigerator is recalled, its brand name, model, and serial number are on the top of the left side of the inside of the refrigerator. 

All known purchasers will be contacted directly by the company, according to the recall. 